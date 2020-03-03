A Rochester man is being held on $15,000 unconditional bail after police said he fled from police in an attempted traffic stop.
Abbas Abdiraham Mohamed, 29, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday morning on a felony charge of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor giving a peace officer a false name and petty misdemeanor failing to stop for a traffic light.
At the hearing, Judge Jacob Allen set unconditional bail at $15,000. He did not set conditional bail.
Mohamend's next court date on those charges is scheduled for March 17.
A Rochester police officer on patrol Monday night in the 900 block of Second Street Southwest passed a car without a rear license plate, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The car pulled behind the officer and made a quick turn onto another street. When the officer turned as well, the car turned again.
The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over in the area of Second Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest, but the vehicle kept going, according to Moilanen. The officer pursued the vehicle, which ran at least two red lights.
The officer stopped the pursuit, but located the vehicle a short time later. A man, later identified as Mohamed, was out of the vehicle and reaching into its trunk, Moilanen said.
Mohamed allegedly tried to run away from officers, but was arrested. Moilanen said there was also an apprehension order for Mohamed.