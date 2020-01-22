A Rochester man arrested in November for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint and slashing a woman's tires pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in the two cases.
Phillip Steven Kuch, 34, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to charges of gross misdemeanor domestic abuse and felony second-degree assault. The two guilty pleas are in separate cases from incidents that occurred on the same day.
In the domestic abuse case, Kuch allegedly slashed a woman's tires as the woman was driving in a downtown parking ramp and then began punching the passenger window of the woman's car.
Surveillance footage from the ramp shows Kuch going to the passenger side of the woman’s car in an aggressive posture and making a thrusting or pointing motion toward the window as well as making a stabbing motion, according to court documents.
In addition to the gross misdemeanor charge, Kuch was charged with felony harassment and felony stalking and misdemeanor fourth-degree intentional damage to property.
About an hour after police took the report of the parking ramp incident, police were called to a downtown hotel to speak with a 30-year-old man. The man reported that earlier that day, he had been robbed at knifepoint in the 100 block of Third Avenue Southwest. The man identified the assailant as Kuch.
In addition to the felony second-degree assault charge, Kuch was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, harassment and stalking — all felonies.
In both cases, Kuch had been held on bail. Following the plea hearing Tuesday afternoon, Judge Lisa Hayne ordered that Kuch be held without right to bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4.