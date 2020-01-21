A Rochester man charged with attempted first-degree murder in an August shooting that left a man paralyzed pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 27, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court to felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
At the hearing Tuesday, Abdullahi also made a demand for a jury trial. A date has not been set.
Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 26, and Abdullahi are accused of being involved in a an Aug. 7 shooting that left a 24-year-old man paralyzed. Police were called shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 7 to the Meadow Park Apartments complex, 1430 4rth Ave. SE, for a report of a shooting.
Iman is charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, possession of ammo/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His next court appearance on the matter is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Both men are being held on $5 million unconditional bail.