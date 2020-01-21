Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.