A Rochester man charged in the March 2019 murder of Garad Hassan Roble pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.
Muhidin Omar Abukar, 31, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court to a single charge of second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated. He has been held on $10 million unconditional bail since his arrest in August.
Roble, 28, was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours March 5 on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridgets Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble had multiple gunshot wounds, and was determined to have died from those wounds, which included at least one head wound and another to the abdomen, according to court documents.
A second man, Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, is also charged in connection with Roble's death. Iman, 23, is charged with charged with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated for his alleged involvement. He is being held on $1 million unconditional bond. A plea hearing has not been scheduled.