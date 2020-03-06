A Rochester man was sentenced Wednesday morning to 21 months in state prison on an assault charge.
Phillip Steven Kuch, 34, was sentenced by Judge Lisa Hayne in Olmsted County District Court to 21 months in state prison on a felony second-degree assault charge. Kuch pleaded guilty to the charge in January. He will receive credit for 107 days already served.
In a second unrelated case, Hayne sentenced to Kuch to 108 days in jail on a gross misdemeanor domestic abuse, which he already served, according to court documents. Kuch pleaded guilty to that charge in January.
While the two cases are unrelated, both occurred within hours of each other on Nov. 17.
In the domestic abuse case, Kuch slashed a woman's tires as the woman was driving in a downtown parking ramp and then began punching the passenger window of the woman's car. Surveillance footage from the ramp shows Kuch going to the passenger side of the woman’s car in an aggressive posture and making a thrusting or pointing motion toward the window as well as making a stabbing motion, according to court documents.
In addition to the gross misdemeanor charge, Kuch was charged with felony harassment and felony stalking and misdemeanor fourth-degree intentional damage to property. Those additional charges were dismissed at the sentencing hearing.
About an hour after police took the report of the parking ramp incident, police were called to a downtown hotel to speak with a 30-year-old man. The man reported that earlier that day, he had been robbed at knifepoint in the 100 block of Third Avenue Southwest. The man identified the assailant as Kuch.
In addition to the felony second-degree assault charge, Kuch was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, harassment and stalking — all felonies. Those additional charges were dismissed at the sentencing hearing.