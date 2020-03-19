A Rochester man charged with threatening a family and slashing one of their vehicle's tires was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation.
Harun Ali Abdulle, 30, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court Wednesday by Judge Jacob Allen to five years supervised probation and 128 days in jail, which he already served. He was also given a 90-day jail sentence, which he already served.
Abdulle pleaded guilty in January to felony first-degree damage to property and misdemeanor trespass. Four other felonies and a gross misdemeanor were dismissed as part of the plea.
Abdulle was arrested in October 2019 after residents of a home in the 3400 block of Kenosha Drive Northwest called police to report that Abdulle had come into the home, slashed sofas with a large machete and broke a television. He also slashed a tire on a family member's vehicle.
Abdulle left the residence prior to police arrival. He was arrested later that same day. A machete was found inside the vehicle Abdulle was driving.