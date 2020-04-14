A Rochester man charged with stabbing a Rochester Arts and Science Academy teacher last fall has been found competent to stand trial.
David Daniel Galvan, 28, was found competent to stand trial Monday in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Joseph Chase.
In November, Olmsted County District Court Judge Kathy Wallace ruled Galvan was mentally incompetent to stand trial. Galvan was committed to a mental health facility before returning to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in February. A second competency evaluation was ordered at that time, according to court records.
On Monday, Galvan was found competent, according to court records.
Galvan is charged with second-degree assault for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old woman on Oct. 8, 2019, in a seemingly random attack.
Rochester police responded to a call reporting the incident about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 600 block of Memorial Parkway Southwest. An adult woman, whom police identified as a 24-year-old teacher from the Rochester Arts and Science Academy, had a small puncture wound near her shoulder blade that was bleeding slightly.
Galvan is also facing felony charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property for a September incident in which he is alleged to have kicked down the door of an 87-year-old woman's house and then barricaded himself in her bedroom. He also was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree damage to property.