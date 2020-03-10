The Rochester Police Department is asking the public for its opinions.
The City of Rochester sent out a news release Tuesday announcing a survey meant to gain insight and feedback from members of five Minnesota communities.
Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement that the department was proud to be one of the handful of departments to participate in the survey.
"Since I started in this role, I have been committed to actively engaging with our community and seeking input and insight on how we, as a department, can ensure we are not only meeting expectations, but exceeding them," Franklin said. "This survey will help as we continue to gather feedback on what we are doing well and where we can continue to improve.”
The survey data collected from each community will be compiled by Polco, an online survey tool, and presented at the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association conference next month.
In addition to the Rochester Police Department, departments in White Bear Lake, Fridley, Wayzata and New Brighton also are participating.
The survey data from Rochester will also be shared with the community. The six-question survey will be open until April 7. The survey can be found at www.polco.us/groups/city/rochester-mn