The victim of Rochester's first suspected homicide of 2020 is a 24-year-old Rochester man.

Rochester police are still investigating the shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the 800-block of 21st Avenue Southeast, at The Quarters Apartment Complex, Lt. Craig Anderson said in a press release.

Rochester police responded to a call concerning several shots being fired at the address at about 2:03 p.m., and a subject lying in the parking lot and not moving. Reports also indicated another subject seen running from the scene.

One dead in Rochester's first homicide of 2020 A man died Friday afternoon following a shooting that is believed to be the city's first hom…

When officers arrived, they found in the parking lot a deceased white male, Capt. Casey Moilanen said in a press release. The person appeared to had been shot. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as Trevor Michael Boysen, 24, of Rochester, Anderson said.

At the scene Friday, officers from the police department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol joined in a search for the suspected shooter, Moilanen said.

“We believed that we had at least a possible suspect that fled on foot, and we proceeded to search the area, bring in dogs. We eventually ended up catching up with somebody that we believe is a person of interest and they are in custody,” Anderson said.

At approximately 2:51 p.m., officers located and arrested the suspect in the 1600-block of Marion Road Southeast, at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park. When the suspect was arrested, the handgun suspected of being used in the shooting was recovered, Moilanen said.

Robert Bryant Salley Jr., 18, of Rochester, is being held in lieu of charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Moilanen said.

The shooting caught the attention of Rochester Community and Technical College officials. The college, which is located less than a mile east of the scene of the shooting, sent a notice on Twitter at 3:05 p.m.

“This afternoon (approximately 2 p.m.) Rochester Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near campus. We have word from RPD that the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to campus,” the tweet read.

At 3:55 p.m., the college tweeted again about the incident.

“RPD confirmed with the College there was a fatality in the shooting incident which occurred at an off-campus apartment complex. Again, a suspect was taken into custody and there is no danger to campus,” the tweet read.

Rochester Public Schools sent a similar message at about 3:20 p.m. Friday. That message read:

"This afternoon there was an isolated incident that did not involve the Rochester Public School District, but is directly impacting the District’s bussing schedule. There was an incident in SE Rochester that required a large police presence. We worked with the individual schools that needed to delay bussing because of the area the busses were supposed to travel to. This is due to the safety of our students. As a result, we may have several late busses this afternoon (high, middle, elementary, and preschools) based on our tiered bussing system. None of our students and staff were in danger during this time. We appreciate your patience with the bussing this afternoon."