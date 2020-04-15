Rochester police are investigating a report of shots fired after witnesses called police Tuesday evening. Police found four shell casings in the area of Fifth Street and Second Avenue Northwest, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. It is believed that no one was injured and no property was hit. Surveillance footage captured the incident and showed the shots coming from a white vehicle, Moilanen said.
A Rochester man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly threw a knife at another man and threatened him with a hammer. Police arrested 42-year-old Frank Towers about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northwest. Towers allegedly threw a knife at his former roommate and struck the 44-year-old man in the hand with it. Towers allegedly threatened the man with a hammer, as well. The 44-year-old man left the area before police arrived but left a trail of blood, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The two reportedly argued before the knife-throwing incident because Towers had kicked the man out of the residence.