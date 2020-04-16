Rochester police are investigating a the death of 41-year-old man who was found with "physical trauma" inside an apartment building in Northwest Rochester.
Police were sent to 2319 28½ Ave. NW around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after someone called 911 after reportedly seeing a person dead inside one of the apartments.
"Upon arrival, officers noted the male was obviously deceased and it appeared he suffered physical trauma that may have led to his death," Capt. Casey Moilanen wrote in an email. "The victim has been tentatively identified as a 41-year-old male who resides at the apartment complex."
The Rochester Police Department is treating this death as suspicious, and the incident is under investigation.