Rochester police are investigating a report of a robbery that took place at the Essex Park Apartment complex on 41st Northwest. Police were called there about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, March 19, after a woman reported having her purse stolen by a man who let her into the building.
A Kasson man was arrested on a felony theft warrant and suspicion of fleeing police in a motor vehicle. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Tyler Stroud about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. An Oronoco resident called law enforcement after seeing a pickup he believed was suspicious. Deputies arrested Stroud after a short pursuit that ended with Stroud driving through a field and going down a hill which led to the Zumbro River.
A Stewartville man was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault strangulation Thursday afternoon, March 19. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns said 26-year-old Sayoun Muon was arrested about 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Second Avenue Southwest in Stewartville.