A Rochester Police Department vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester Friday night, resulting in minor injuries to the three occupants in the other vehicle.
According to local news reports, an officer was heading west on 4th Street Southwest when the RPD vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection of South Broadway.
Three people in the other vehicle were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus with what were described as minor injuries. The officer was not injured. The front end of the police vehicle, though, was badly mangled, a photo shows.
Traffic was shutdown in the area for two hours while Minnesota State Patrol investigated.
A Rochester police official referred questions about the incident to Minnesota State Patrol. A report of the accident had not yet appeared on its website.