A Rochester woman arrested Wednesday on multiple warrants is facing an additional felony charge after she was allegedly found with drugs inside the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
Tia Arleth, 25, was arrested on multiple warrants on Wednesday after being found around 1:45 p.m. in a vehicle in the parking lot of Olmsted County Medical Center, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns.
Arleth was taken to jail. The following day, during a well-being check, a detention deputy found Arleth in her cell kneeling in front of the toilet, according to court documents.
"To the detention deputy, it appeared that Arleth was preparing to inject drugs," the criminal complaint reads.
She was found to be in possession of a lip balm tube with a needle cap inside, a metal tin with a brown liquid and a syringe-like object loaded with brown liquid, according to court records.
Arleth was charged in Olmsted County District Court Friday morning with fifth-degree controlled substance crime-possession. At the hearing, Judge Gary Larson set conditional bail at $1,000 and unconditional bail at $5,000.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.