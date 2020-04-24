The woman accused of driving her van into the doors of the Mayo Civic Center early Thursday has been charged with three felonies.
Jamie Lea Copeland, 36, was charged Friday in Olmsted County District Court with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. Copeland was also charged with gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.
Judge Pamela King set conditional bail at $0. A next court date was not scheduled.
Police were called to the Mayo Civic Center around 4:40 a.m. Thursday for a report of a van driving through the doors at the warming shelter, Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said Thursday.
A portion of the Civic Center is currently being used as a day center and an overnight shelter. The crash did not affect the functions of either.
A witness told police that he was sitting inside the building about 25 minutes prior to the crash when Copeland drove up to the doors and asked if any beds were available. Copeland allegedly left the building and got back into her vehicle.
“At about 4:37 a.m., Copeland returned and drove directly into the doors. She then reversed and accelerated back into the doors,” court documents state. “Copeland got out of her vehicle, went into the building and began flipping tables over. She got back into her vehicle and hit a squad vehicle multiple times before driving away.
An officer had pulled up behind Copeland’s vehicle when he responded to the call and Copeland “aggressively backed” into the officer’s squad, according to the complaint. Copeland allegedly pulled forward again, hitting the doors, and then backed into the squad again.
As Copeland pulled forward a third time, the officer turned the squad vehicle to get out of the way and was hit head on, the complaint states.
The officer said that while his vehicle was being hit, Copeland had a “crazy look” and glassed over eyes. The officer suffered a headache and stiffness in his neck.
Copeland would lead officers on a 1.4 mile pursuit before being arrested. When officers approached her vehicle, she was reportedly flailing and screaming. During an evaluation, Copeland reportedly told medical staff she had used methamphetamine.
“A meth pipe was located in Copeland’s purse and an open bottle of alcohol was in the vehicle, the complaint states. “Copeland admitted to crashing into the doors and asked how many cars she hit. She followed that up with saying ‘4?’”