A Rochester woman charged with playing a role in the September 2018 murder of Brandon Arndt admitted Thursday there was enough evidence for a jury to find her guilty of aiding an offender-obstructing an investigation.
Kielah Parsons, 35, entered an Alford plea in Olmsted County District Court to a charge of felony aiding an offender-obstructing an investigation.
An amended criminal complaint was filed Thursday morning, adding the new charge. Parsons was previously charged with two counts of second-degree murder. A jury trial on the matter was to begin Monday morning.
Parsons maintains that she she did not intentionally lie or inhibit the investigation when she was interviewed by police in the days and weeks that followed Arndt's murder, but rather was too intoxicated at the time of the shooting to recall.
Arndt, 38, died of a gunshot wound to the head at his trailer home at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE, on Sept. 10, 2018.
Surveillance footage from a local convenience store taken in the hours before Arndt was shot showed Parsons in the store ostensibly buying snacks and "grabbing multiple plastic bags, more than were needed for the items she purchased," the amended complaint reads.
It is believed that co-defendant Malcolm Woods covered his feet with plastic bags before shooting Arndt.
Parsons is one of three co-defendants in the murder of Arndt.
In February, Woods was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the death of Arndt. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Darien Klindworth-Woods is charged with two counts of second-degree murder — charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on bond since September 2019. A trial date has been set for June 2.
In addition to Parsons’ Alford Plea, she also pleaded guilty to an unrelated misdemeanor domestic assault charge stemming from a December 2017 incident. In that case, she was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which she has already served. A felony domestic assault charge in a second case from March 2018 was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Parsons is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4. She was ordered released from custody with conditions until that time.