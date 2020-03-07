A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital following a Friday evening collision on U.S. Highway 63.
Leslie Jean Harrington, 63, of Rochester was southbound on Highway 63 when her 2001 Toyota Camry collided with a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Mark Phillip Rusciano, 53, of Stewartville, who was also headed south, according to a Minnesota State Highway Patrol report.
The collision reportedly occurred just south of the 48th Street, near milepost 35, at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Harrington, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to St. Marys Hospital with what were reported as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rusciano, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured, according to the report.
The report provided no indication of what caused the southbound vehicles to collide.
Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the state patrol in responding to the collision.