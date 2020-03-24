Rochester Police and State Patrol investigate the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday at the intersection on North Broadway and 37th Street. One vehicle was traveling east on 37th Street when it was struck by a pickup traveling north on North Broadway, according to Rochester Police Sgt. Tony Teal. The driver of the vehicle traveling east had “possible life threatening injuries” and the driver of the pickup had “minor injuries,” according to Sgt. Teal. Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com
A Rochester woman was seriously injured in a crash after she reportedly ran a red light Monday evening.
Rochester police were called about 5:25 p.m. to North Broadway Avenue and 37th Street for a report of a two vehicle crash.
Capt. Casey Moilanen said a truck northbound on Broadway Avenue struck a vehicle that was eastbound on 37th Street when the vehicle ran a red light. Witnesses told police that it did not appear the driver of the vehicle slowed down at all.
The driver, 55-year-old Vicki Jacbson, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
The driver of the truck, 26-year-old Jared Wroblewski, suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.