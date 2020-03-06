A Rochester woman who was arrested Wednesday on multiple warrants may be facing additional charges after she was allegedly found with drugs inside the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
Tia Arleth, 25, was arrested on multiple warrants on Wednesday after being found around 1:45 p.m. in a vehicle in the parking lot of Olmsted County Medical Center, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns.
Arleth was taken to jail. The following day during a well-being check, detention deputies reportedly found Arleth in her cell actively trying to “shoot up,” according to Behrns.
She had allegedly been able to conceal a small amount of drugs and a needle on her person.
In addition to the warrant, Arleth could now face charges of fifth-degree controlled substance crime and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.