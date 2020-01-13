A Rochester woman may lose her eye after being hit in the head with a heavy ashtray Saturday morning, according to Rochester police.
During the investigation of a theft, Rochester police found the injured 84-year-old woman, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. Police arrested 58-year-old Steve Fitzsimmons.
He is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault. He made his first appearance in court on the charges Monday morning, where Judge Kathy Wallace set conditional bail at $30,000 and unconditional bail at $60,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Police went to the home in the 2300 block of Haling Court Northwest around 11:15 a.m. Saturday looking for Fitzsimmons on information that he allegedly stole cigarettes and mouthwash from Silver Lake Foods earlier that morning.
It was at that point that police learned of an alleged assault that took place at the residence about an hour earlier. Fitzsimmons and the woman were discussing whether they should buy a new TV when he allegedly threw a heavy ashtray at the woman, striking her on the left side of her face, according to Moilanen.
The woman told police she was unable to call 911 about the assault because she did not have a phone. She was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus. According to the criminal complaint, the woman is likely to lose her eye as a result of the assault.
Fitzsimmons was intoxicated when police arrived at the residence, and a preliminary breath test found him at a 0.37, according to Moilanen. It took three officers and three paramedics using a sling to get Fitzsimmons out of the house. He was taken to the hospital and then to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center after he was medically cleared, according to the complaint.
A citation was issued to Fitzsimmons for misdemeanor theft.