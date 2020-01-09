A Rochester woman was placed on 10 years of supervised probation Wednesday after being convicted of three felony counts of burglary for a June 2018 incident.
Nyidhal Khidir Abdalla, 29, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court on Wednesday by Judge Lisa Hayne to 10 years of supervised probation and a 48-month stayed prison sentence. The sentence is a stay of imposition, which means that if a probationary sentence is successfully completed a felony charge becomes a misdemeanor.
Abdalla was also sentenced to 180 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and may be eligible for work release or treatment release, according to court documents. She must start serving the jail sentence on or before March 2.
Following a bench trial in October, Abdalla was found guilty of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree burglary with assault, one count of third-degree riot and two counts of fifth-degree assault.
Abdalla was one of several women alleged to have pushed their way into the home in the 3700 block of Eighth Street Northwest to assault a mother and her daughter on June 17, 2018. Police were called to the residence around 2:40 p.m. that day for a report of an assault in progress.
A 19-year-old woman, who at the time told police she was dating the father of Abdalla's child, was the target of the assault, according to court records. The woman's mother, who answered the door, suffered a cut to her mouth in the altercation.
At least six other women were alleged to have participated in the incident. Another woman, Yar Issac Ijong, was charged with first-degree burglary with assault, third-degree riot and fifth-degree assault for her involvement in the incident. She was convicted by a jury on the riot charge. The two other charges were dismissed by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office in the "interest of justice," according to the dismissals filed.
She was sentenced in May by Judge Christina Stevens to two years of supervised probation and a day in jail, according to court records.