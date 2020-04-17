A 41-year-old man who was found dead Thursday with "physical trauma" inside a northwest Rochester apartment building had likely been dead for more than 24 hours, Rochester police said Friday morning.
Police were sent to 2319 28½ Ave. NW about 9:30 a.m. Thursday after someone called 911 and reported seeing a body inside one of the apartments. The discovery was made by the building's landlord, who had stopped by to drop off food and noticed an open window, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
Police said Thursday night that when officers arrived, the man was "obviously deceased and it appeared he suffered physical trauma that may have led to his death," Moilanen wrote in an email.
The man lived in the apartment with a roommate.
Police are waiting for confirmation of the man's identity from the medical examiner's office, which will also determine a preliminary cause of death.
The Rochester Police Department is treating this death as suspicious, and the incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.