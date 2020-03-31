Grocery delivery has received an extra boost in volunteers following the partnership of the Rochester Police Department’s Community Service Officers and Cub Foods.
The city announced the new effort Tuesday morning. A Facebook post about it went online Monday. The grocery delivery service was spearheaded by Parking Control Officer Janet Schofield.
“Community Service Officers may not be the first ones that come to mind when you think of the local COVID-19 response, but they’re making an immense impact on the lives of these residents,” Police Chief James Franklin said in a news release. “For Janet to come up with this idea and have Parking Control help the community in this way is fantastic. They deserve a huge thank you for this and their everyday work.”
To place an order for delivery, customers can use instacart at https://shop.cub.com/. Sign-up is simple. Customers should select “Curbside Pickup,” then enter “PD” for first name and “Delivery” for last name. The service is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cub will call customers upon receipt of their orders.
