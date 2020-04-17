Rochester police announced Friday night that the death of a 41-year-old man found inside of his apartment Thursday morning has been ruled a homicide.
"Preliminary autopsy investigation leads us to believe the victim in this case was murdered," Capt. Casey Moilanen wrote in an email. "This investigation continues to be active and ongoing. At this time we have not made any arrests."
Police identified the man as Robert Elridge Volgmann.
Volgmann was found dead Thursday inside his apartment at 2319 28½ Ave. NW. Police were called to the residence by the building's landlord, who had stopped by to drop off food and noticed an open window, according to Moilanen. He lived in the apartment with a roommate.
Police said Thursday night that when officers arrived, Volgmann was "obviously deceased and it appeared he suffered physical trauma that may have led to his death," Moilanen wrote in an email Thursday.
Police said Friday morning that Volgmann was likely dead for more than 24 hours.