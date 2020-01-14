MABEL — A second teenager has died following a New Year's Day crash in Fillmore County.
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that Spencer Douglas, 15, of Mabel, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Dylan Allen Delaney, 17, of Mabel, also died in the crash.
Lauren Elizabeth Bedard, 19, of Houston, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Bedard was driving north on Lyndale Street when her Toyota Corolla collided with an eastbound semi-trailer truck traveling east on Minnesota Highway 44, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Bedard and Douglas were airlifted to Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
The driver of the semi, Perry Lee Omodt, 50, of Rushford, was not injured.