A private security guard escaped serious injury Tuesday when he was kicked in the chest and fell down more than a dozen stairs.
Rochester police were called around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault that occurred in the Wells Fargo building, 21 First St. SW, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
The 19-year-old Fountain man was working as a security guard for Premier Security Inc., when he went into one of the building's stairwells. The man could hear someone in the stairwell and went up a floor to investigate. He found a 30-year-old man. The man swore at the security guard and said he was leaving, according to Moilanen.
The security guard followed the man up a flight of stairs to the fourth floor. When the door was locked, the man reportedly kicked the security guard in the chest, causing the security guard to fall down 20 to 25 stairs, Moilanen said.
Neither man was there when police arrived. The security guard went to the hospital. police said he did not suffer any serious injuries.
The man alleged to have kicked the security guard was identified by police using surveillance footage. Moilanen said the man is known to police and he will be issued a citation for fifth-degree assault.