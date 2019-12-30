WASTEDO — A semi tractor-trailer and car were driving north on U.S. Highway 52 Sunday morning when the vehicles collided, sending the driver of the car to the hospital.
Abdiwali Abdirahman Amin, 40, of Rochester, was heading north on Highway 52 at about 7:05 a.m. driving a 2017 Toyota Corrolla when his vehicle collided with a northbound Freightliner semi driven by Stanley Donald Krych, 72, of Farmington. There was snow and ice on the road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.
Krych was not injured in the collision. Amin was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. No update on his condition was available.
Zumbrota Fire and Zumbrota Ambulance, and Cannon Falls Ambulance also responded to the scene.