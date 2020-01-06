PRESTON -- A Preston man considered a serial peeper is facing 22 felony pornography charges after police found child porn on multiple electronic devices and digital items seized in an unrelated case.
Rickford Rehmann Munger, 64, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with possession of pornographic work by a registered predatory offender and 11 felony counts of possession of pornographic work-computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image with porn. He made his first appearance on the charges on Jan. 2, when Judge Matthew Opat set conditional bail at $10,000 and unconditional bail at $80,000.
On Sept. 30, Preston Police Chief Blaise Sass was contacted by an investigator with the Rochester Police Department notifying him that they had discovered evidence for a Preston Police Department case.
Rochester police executed a search warrant on Munger's apartment in Preston for an unrelated matter and seized "multiple electronic devices and digital items." When the items were reviewed, investigators found suspected child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.
The investigation also found evidence of other pornographic images and videos that had been downloaded including "rape porn" and spy-cam videos, the complaint states.
"Munger had his own videos where he was recording females changing or showering in private residences," the complaint reads. "Some of the videos were taken from outside a window."
There was evidence that Munger was also looking to access the dark web. The dark web is a highly encrypted network that, among other things, allows users to talk, blog and share files confidentially. It is most frequently used for illegal activity.
Munger's next court appearance on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 10. He is currently being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention center on $50,000 unconditional bail. In that case, Munger was arrested on July 1 after a woman reported seeing a man looking into multiple windows in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest. The man, later identified as Munger, was located a block away. He was wearing knee pads covered in dirt, Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said at the time.
Munger's criminal history dates back more than 25 years and includes multiple prison stays for several counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and failing to register as a predatory offender. Offenders are required to list with law enforcement all vehicles they're associated with, as well as any address where they might stay.
His last conviction was in August 2017. In that case, he pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to a single count of interfere with privacy-enter home/stare/peep in window, according to court records. A charge of interfere with privacy-previous conviction was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement.
In that case, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail.