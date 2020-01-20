Six counties saw their lifeline to help go down for several hours late Sunday and early today.
According to Olmsted County dispatch officers, six Southeast Minnesota counties – Olmsted, Wabasha, Dodge, Winona, Mower and Goodhue – all saw a disruption to their 911 service beginning as early as 9 p.m. Sunday. All were back up by 3 a.m. today, according to dispatchers in those counties.
"For us, it's fairly quick to realize we're down because we get so many 911 calls," said Capt. Mike Bromberg with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. "But for the smaller counties, they may just think it's a slow night."
The Goodhue County dispatch office noted that the center could still take calls on its non-emergency number during the 911 outage. Furthermore, a countywide notification was sent to cell phones and landline phones alerting residents to the outage and the non-emergency number. Notifications were also sent via social media such as Facebook and Twitter in several counties.
"When something like this happens, we try to get the word out," said Rochester Emergency Management Director Ken Jones. "We are limited by the number of people who are non-enrolled. It's necessary for people to opt in."
According to Olmsted County dispatch, the 911 data is handled through Centurylink, and any information on the outage would need to come from a representative of that company. Centurylink customer service was unable to reach a representative who could talk about the outage.