The Mower County Sheriff’s Office received a report Thursday of a residential burglary from a garage in the 11000 block of 505th Avenue in Lyle. Forced entry was made into the garage and approximately $4,500 worth of power and hand tools were taken, according to Sheriff Steven Sandvik. The burglary is believed to have occurred at some point in the past two weeks. Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 507-437-9400.
Two men were charged with felonies and a third person is likely to be charged after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the trio stole 70 unopened packs of cigarettes from the Claremont Service Center.
Dodge County deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to 111 W. Front St. after a person reported hearing a crash at the service center and observing a black Ford Taurus leaving the scene. A deputy responding to the scene spotted what he believed to be the suspect vehicle. Three people were inside the car. Justin Mertins, 44, and Darrel Persell, 22, both of Owatonna, and Emilie Perkins, 25, of Waseca, were arrested.
Perkins was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys following an apparent overdose, according to Sheriff Scott Rose. Mertins and Persell were taken to the Steele County Jail. Mertins was charged in Dodge County District Court with felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor/conceal, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Persell was charged with felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor/conceal and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia