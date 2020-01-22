Minnesotans can expect on-and-off slick and travel conditions the rest of the week.
Steady temperatures hovering around freezing and a stubborn chance of snow through Friday means road crews won’t get much respite until Saturday morning.
“When it’s snowplow season, they know there can be multiple days in a row they’ll be out,” said Mike Dougherty, MnDOT District 6 spokesman.
Wednesday ended about the same as it started, with multiple minor accidents in and around Rochester and some vehicles sliding off roadways in rural areas.
“It’s not heavy stuff, but that overnight freezing rain made things slick,” Dougherty said.
A slow-moving system is making its way across the region, producing a chance of snow and freezing rain through Friday night, said Logan Lee, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis.
“It’s a little bit unusual,” Lee said. “It’s taking longer to push through but thankfully it’s lighter precipitation.”
Up to 2 inches of snow is expected through Thursday morning. Another 1 to 2 inches is forecast through Friday night, Lee said.
Steady temperatures in the low- to mid-30s also means ice-melting brine will be more effective on roadways, Dougherty said.
Crews will likely work 12-hour shifts through the snow. However, crews won’t quit just because the snow does. Crews will be repairing signs and median cables and clearing shoulders of highways long after snow stops falling.
“There’s always work to be done, even if there’s not snow to plow,” Dougherty said.