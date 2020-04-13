A Rochester woman was injured early Monday when her car crashed on U.S. 52 North.
Kim Khanh Thi Tran, 46, of Rochester was driving north on Highway 52 near 65th Street Northwest when her vehicle left the snowy and icy road, collided with the median and went into the ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Tran was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. No update on her condition was available, according to the patrol's report.