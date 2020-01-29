A space heater sparked a fire at a home in west of downtown Rochester late Tuesday.
Rochester Fire Department crews responded at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday to a call tripped by a smoke/fire alarm at a multi-unit boarding house in the 800 block of Center Street West.
When the crews arrived at the scene, one of the occupants of the building informed them that a space heater had caught on fire, but a resident had put the fire out using a dry chemical fire extinguisher. A fire alarm was still sounding, and there was smoke on the third floor of the residence, according to a RFD report.
No one was injured in the incident, the report states.
The RFD crews entered the room to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and to ensure there fire had not spread in the building. Once crews determined the fire was out and that all occupants had evacuated safely, they initiated ventilation operations to remove all smoke and toxic gases from the structure. Once the building was determined to be safe for occupancy, the fire and smoke alarm system was restored to normal status, the report states.
The main damage was melted finish on the wood floor and the cleanup of the extinguisher residue.