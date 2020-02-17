HOUSTON — A Spring Grove man died Sunday evening after a collision about two miles north of Houston on Minnesota Highway 76.
Casey Daniel Knutson, 26, of Spring Grove was driving a 2001 Honda Accord south on Highway 76 at about 6:46 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle was struck by a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Dan William Michaelis, 69, of Winona, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Michaelis was transported to Gundersen Health in La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries, the report states. No update on his condition was available.
Knutson died at the scene.
Neither Michaelis nor Knutson was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
The Houston County Sheriff Office, Spring Grove Police Department, Houston Fire and EMS, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.