Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.