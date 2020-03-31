WINONA — A St. Charles day care provider was sentenced to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to a felony charge earlier this month.
Danielle Jennifer Weightman, 45, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to neglect of a child-results in substantial harm physical/emotional health.
On March 9, Judge Mary Leahy sentenced Weightman to five years of supervised probation and 50 hours of community work service. She was also ordered to pay $1,150.12 in restitution and write a letter of apology to the family of the child, according to court records.
Weightman was given a stay of adjudication. The case was scheduled to go before a jury this month.
St. Charles Police began investigating Weightman for possible child abuse in November 2017 after a 10-month-old child was brought to the hospital for a possible leg injury on Nov. 4. The girl was a child at Weightman’s daycare.
The baby girl was found to have a fracture in her right leg and signs of a healing fracture in her left, according to the criminal complaint. The baby’s mother told police the girl was fussy when she picked her up from daycare on Nov. 3.
When police spoke with Weightman three days later, she reportedly told the officer the child was normally very happy but on that day, the child became progressively whinier and fussier, according to court documents.
Weightman was the only adult at the daycare and said that at times she did not have direct eyes on the child. She was unable to provide an explanation for the fracture to the baby’s leg, according to court documents.
A doctor reviewed a video of the child taken on Nov. 2 and said it was highly unlikely the child had the fracture on that day.
“Medical professionals also expressed the opinion that the fracture of the femur was not a typical injury suffered by an individual the child’s age,” the complaint read.