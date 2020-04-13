A St. Charles man died Sunday evening after his vehicle collided with a tow truck on U.S. 52 in southeast Rochester.
Dane Eric Christenson, 32, of St. Charles was driving south on U.S. 52 near 36th Avenue Southeast about 5:25 p.m. when his vehicle struck a tow truck parked on the shoulder of the road, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. The road conditions were icy and snowy. Christenson died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
Neither the tow truck's driver, Cody Christopher Hou, 23, of Eyota, nor Hou's passenger, Emily Ann Banick, 26, of Pine Island, were injured in the crash.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.