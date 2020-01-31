STEWARTVILLE – A Stewartville man on Thursday was ordered held on $3,000 conditional bail after Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies say he stole a bottle of alcohol from a liquor store.
Izack Lee-Allen Wells-Crockett, 24, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony simple robbery and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. The robbery charge is a felony because Wells-Crockett is alleged to have threatened the liquor store's owner.
Deputies were called around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to Honest Liquor, 306 S. Main St., for a report of a robbery that occurred the night before, according to Capt. Scott Behrns. The store's owner reported that a man, later identified as Wells-Crockett, and a woman came into the store and attempted to buy beer. When the man's credit card was declined, he put the item back on the shelf and he and the woman he came in with left the store.
"As Wells-Crockett was leaving the store, he grabbed a bottle of Bacardi Rum from the display near the door and ran to a white Mazda parked outside," the criminal complaint states.
The 1.75 L bottle was valued at approximately $30, according to Behrns.
The owner ran after the man and tried to grab the bottle. Wells-Crockett allegedly pushed the man and said that he would punch him and pulled back his arm.
The store owner backed away to avoid being hit and the bottle of rum fell to the ground and broke. Wells-Crockett left. He was arrested on Wednesday at his residence without incident.
Wells-Crockett made his first appearance in court on the charges on Thursday, when Judge Debra Jacobson set conditional bail at $3,000 and unconditional bail at $40,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 12.