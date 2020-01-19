A Stewartville man injured in a crash Monday with a snowplow has died.
Michael Douglas Corcoran, 63, was hurt when he lost control of the car he was driving and collided with a snowplow just before 6 a.m. Monday. He was heading north on Olmsted County Road 3 south of Minnesota Highway 30 and collided with the plow that was heading south. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol report.
Corcoran died of his injuries Friday at Saint Marys.
Minnesota State Patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the crash.