A Stewartville man was seriously injured Monday morning when his car collided with a snowplow on Olmsted County Road 3 in Rock Dell Township.
Members of the Minnesota State Patrol as well as the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 6 a.m. Monday on County Road 3 south of Minnesota Highway 30 in Rock Dell Township.
Michael Douglas Corcoran, 63, was northbound on County Road 3 when he lost control of his 2005 Buick Lesabre and collided with the snowplow. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol report.
The driver of the 2016 Mack Snow Plow, 34-year-old Kyle Michael Meyers, was uninjured.
Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.