WINONA — A Bloomington man was arrested Saturday after allegedly leaving a trail of stolen cars in Winona County, according to the Winona County Sheriff's Office.
Winona County Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said sheriff's deputies responded to a call at about 8:82 a.m. to a rural residence in the 45000 block of Winona County Road 12 just west of Dakota. The caller reported that a male suspect had shown up at the residence and was rummaging through a vehicle on the property. The suspect found keys and was attempting to take the vehicle when the caller got in another vehicle and tried to block the suspect.
At that point, the suspect rammed the vehicle he was driving into the caller's other vehicle, disabling the caller's vehicle. However, the caller did get some cellphone camera photos of the suspect. The suspect then drove off toward Interstate 90 but that car broke down and a passerby gave the suspect a ride to the Kwik Trip at Instate 90 near Nodine, Mueller said.
Following the trail, deputies tracked the suspect to a bathroom at the Kwik Trip where he was identified from the photos. He also had the keys from the car he'd taken from the rural residence in his pocket, Mueller said. Law enforcement also discovered a vehicle stolen from La Crescent that was left near the rural residence in Dakota.
Ryan Anthony Lantz, 25, of Bloomington is being held in the Winona County Jail pending charges of second-degree assault and two counts of motor vehicle theft, Mueller said.