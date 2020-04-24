BYRON -- Two people were arrested Thursday morning in a car reported stolen in Blue Earth County, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns. Danae Lujan, 21, of Blooming Prairie, and Jordan Lindeman, 22, of Mankato, were arrested about 9:20 a.m. at 863 High Point Drive NE after a sheriff's deputy learned the vehicle was reported stolen. The pair were arrested without incident. Both reportedly had warrants for their arrest out of Blue Earth County. A deputy reportedly found more than 4 grams of methamphetamine in the 2006 Pontiac Grand Am.
Rochester police learned a vacant building in the 3800 block of North Broadway Avenue had been burglarized after the Rochester Fire Department was called to investigate a gas leak. Police learned that a natural gas heater, valued at an estimated $2,000, was stolen from the building sometime between March 28 and 2 p.m. Thursday, when the fire department was called. Police found signs of forced entry into the building, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The incident is under investigation.