MABEL — Two teenagers involved in a fatal crash in Fillmore County on Wednesday have been identified.
The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that Dylan Allen Delaney, 17, of Mabel, died on impact. Lauren Elizabeth Bedard, 19, of Houston suffered life-threatening injuries.
Bedard was driving north on Lyndale Street when her Toyota Corolla collided with an eastbound semi-trailer truck traveling east on Minnesota Highway 44, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Bedard was airlifted to Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., where she was listed in critical condition on Thursday.
The driver of the semi, Perry Lee Omodt, 50, of Rushford, was not injured.