Was the shooting death of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt a “senseless premeditated execution” or neither premeditated nor intentional? The 14 men and women of the jury were given those options Monday morning in Olmsted County District Court as the trial for Malcolm Woods began.
Woods, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the September 2018 shooting death of Arndt. Woods also faces a charge of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence. A grand jury returned the indictments on March 14, 2019.
Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges in May and has been held on $2 million unconditional bail since Oct. 1, 2018. Jury selection for the trial took nearly a week. Six men and eight women were chosen for the jury.
During her opening remarks, Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Erin Gustafson laid out for the jurors what she believed the evidence in the case would show.
“This is a case about a senseless premeditated execution,” she said.
The shooting was over concerns of the care that Arndt gave to his neighbor, Rosetta Barnes. Barnes is the grandmother of Woods and co-defendants Darien Klindworth-Woods and Kielah Parsons.
Barnes was hospitalized on Sept. 9, a day after Arndt went over to her home after hearing her cry for help. Prosecutors have given no indication during the trial that Ardnt did anything wrong. Shortly after Woods’ arrest in September 2018, Rochester police said that nothing untoward happened between Barnes and Arndt.
Gustafson said that Arndt was a generous and helpful man who gave his assistance to his neighbors in the trailer court.
In his opening remarks, Woods told the jury he would testify during the trial and that when he did, he would tell them what happened during the early morning hours of that September day. Woods said that he went to Ardnt’s trailer that morning to confront Arndt about what Woods believed Arndt did to Woods' grandmother.
Shortly before the confrontation, Woods was given a handgun but said he did not have plans to kill Arndt. He told the jury that he wanted to ask Arndt questions about what happened to Woods’ grandmother and felt that he was more likely to tell the truth with a gun pointed at him.
Woods said Arndt grabbed for the gun and it went off and shot him in the head.
“The evidence will show I did not commit premeditated murder or even intentional murder,” Woods said.
Arndt’s mother testifies
The first witness called to the stand Monday morning was Arndt’s mother, Norma Hanson. She testified that both she and Arndt, as well as Hanson’s friend and personal care attendant, Teresa McConnell, would help Barnes. On Sept. 8, Hanson said she and Arndt were watching television when the family’s two dogs began whining at the window.
Hanson said she knew something serious was wrong next door and Arndt went over to check. When he came back, Arndt told his mother that Barnes was out of water and needed her medication brought to her. He said that he wanted to call 911 but Barnes did not want him to, Hanson said.
'My son's been shot'
The next day, Barnes’ family visited her and called emergency responders. Later that day, five to six men in their early to mid-20s came to Arndt’s residence, Hanson said. The next thing she remembered was being awoken around 4 a.m. by someone knocking and banging on the backdoor.
Arndt answered the door and within a second, Hanson said she heard a pop and saw Arndt fall. No words had been said. Hanson, who has mobility issues and uses a wheelchair, tried to get to her son but fell and had to crawl to him. She called 911 and emergency responders were at her home within 10 minutes.
Jurors heard the 10-minute 911 call Hanson. In the call, Hanson calmly gives her address before crying “My son’s been shot. Oh, my God.”
Hanson stays on the line with a then-Gold Cross Ambulance dispatcher until emergency crews arrive. Arndt was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woods did not ask any questions of Hanson. Next to take the stand was McConnell.
“He was kind, gentle, caring, thoughtful,” McConnell said of Arndt, whom she met in 2016. “The list goes on.”
McConnell was not home the weekend Arndt was killed but remembers receiving a call from Hanson around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 10, 2018, telling her that Arndt had been shot. McConnell first thought that Hanson was calling her after waking from a nightmare but soon realized that Arndt had been shot.
Woods dis not ask any questions of McConnell.
The trial took a break for lunch around 11:45 a.m. and is expected to resume at 1:30 p.m. Prosecutors said late last week they would be prepared to call up to seven witnesses on Monday.