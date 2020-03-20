A Third Judicial District judge has been publicly reprimanded for failing to supervise a law clerk, approving inaccurate timesheets and sending inappropriate emails that included derogatory comments about attorneys while they were presenting arguments in court.
The Minnesota Board on Judicial Standards issued a public reprimand on Thursday to Judge Mary Carroll Leahy. She waived her right to demand a formal complaint and public hearing.
“The Board determined Judge Leahy committed serious misconduct, and decided that the present matter may be resolved with the issuance of this public reprimand,” the memorandum attached tp the reprimand read. “The Board directs Judge Leahy to determine and address the causes of her conduct. If the conduct continues, the Board will consider whether additional discipline is appropriate.”
The board found that Leahy did not properly supervise her law clerk and approved inaccurate timesheets. An audit of timekeeping from Dec. 12, 2018, to March 5, 2019, found 50.5 hours claimed on timesheets during that six-week period that could not be accounted for by the clerk, according to the reprimand.
When Leahy met with the board regarding the auditors findings, she stated she had no basis to criticize the auditor’s report but noted that she was trying to assist the clerk in making work accommodations as they were going through a difficult time.
During the auditor’s review of the clerk’s timekeeping, it was discovered that Leahy and the clerk had “engaged in inappropriate use of Judicial Branch emails,” the reprimand states.
Some of these comments were made about the matter before the court while court was in session. In one email, Leahy wrote of an attorney “He is an awful attorney” and of a party “He is a most obnoxious mean man.”
“Judge Leahy did not advise [the clerk] that the emails were inappropriate; instead, Judge Leahy personally engaged in the same inappropriate use of Judicial Branch emails,” the reprimand read.
Leahy had previously received a private admonition in 2015 for abusing the prestige of judicial office to advance her personal interests, according to the public reprimand. In that instance, she sent two emails from her judicial email address to parents of Winona High School students to rally them against a school administration proposal to eliminate the speech class.
She was appointed to the Third Judicial District bench in 2006.