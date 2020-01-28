Jury selection continued Tuesday in the trial of Malcolm Woods.
Woods, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the September 2018 killing of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt. Woods also faces a charge of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence. A grand jury returned the indictments on March 14, 2019.
Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges in May and has been held on $2 million unconditional bail since Oct. 1, 2018.
On Monday afternoon, one juror was seated. At least five jurors were seated Tuesday. Of those six, two are men and four are women. A total of 14 jurors are needed for the trial. It is likely that jury selection could take most if not all of the week, as each juror is questioned individually to determine their suitability.
Woods, who is representing himself in the trial, questioned at least one of the potential jurors. He has consulted his advisory counsel on a number of occasions. Chief Deputy Olmsted County Attorney Eric Woodford and Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Erin Gustafson have questioned each potential juror.
There are two other codefendants in the case.
Darien Klindworth-Woods was scheduled for trial to begin on the same day as Woods, but that trial has been scheduled for a later date. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder — charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on bond since September 2019.
Codefendant Kielah Parsons is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 30, with a trial date of Feb. 3. In November, she pleaded not guilty to two felony second-degree murder charges. Parsons has been held on $500,000 unconditional bail since her October 2018 arrest.
Jury selection is expected to resume Wednesday morning. More than 60 people were called as potential jurors for the case. At the end of day Tuesday, 14 had been questioned.