DOVER — Three people were injured Tuesday when their car collided with a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 90 about 2 miles east of Dover.
James Edward Jenkins, 53, of Houston, was driving east on I-90 at about 1:41 p.m. Tuesday when his 1999 Lincoln Town Car collided with an eastbound 2014 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, 31, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. Road conditions included snow and ice.
Dhaliwal was not injured in the crash, according to the report. However, Jenkins and his two passengers, David Dyson, 31, of Houston, and Teaqulia Jenkins Qurenna, 37, were all transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. No update on their conditions was available.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Dover Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.