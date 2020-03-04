Emergency responders were called to Lake Zumbro for a report of three people who had gone through the ice.
According to law enforcement at the scene, a woman had gone on the ice to rescue her dog and fell through.
Two people who went out to rescue the woman also went through the ice. They were taken to the hospital, according to law enforcement.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, Pine Island Fire Department, Oronoco Fire Department and Minnesota DNR Conservation officers responded.