A winter storm will likely impact parts of the area Saturday afternoon and night.
Several inches of snow are possible, perhaps 6 inches or more across portions of far southwest and central Wisconsin.
Currently the area of most significant snowfall lies just south and east of the area, but the storm's exact track is not yet certain.
Any fluctuation in storm track will result in a subsequent shift in heaviest snowfall.
Travel will likely be impacted, so keep up-to-date with the latest forecast.
Overview:
- Confidence increasing in potential for significant snowfall across a portion of the area Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, especially from 3pm - midnight.
- Potential for localized snowfall of 6+ inches, mainly far southwest WI into central WI; lesser amounts farther west. Snow amounts heavily dependent on storm track, which may still shift.
- Travel likely to become difficult with slippery roads. Gusty winds could lead to blowing snow and poor visibility at times.