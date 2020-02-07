A March trial date has been scheduled for the Rochester man accused of fatally stabbing two of his neighbors in March 2018.
Glenn Roger Johnson, 55, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court in October 2018 to two felony charges of first-degree murder-premeditated. He has been held on $3 million bail since shortly after the March 17, 2018, incident at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on March 5 for a pretrial hearing. Trial is set to begin on March 9.
Multiple trial dates have been scheduled for Johnson but were canceled or postponed for various reasons. Most recently, Johnson was scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 27, but the attorney representing Johnson filed a motion requesting a continuance, as Johnson had not yet met with an evaluator about his mental health status at the time of the incident.
Rochester Police were called to the apartments about 6:30 p.m. March 17, 2018, by Phillip William Hicks for a report of harassment by a neighbor. Police reviewed surveillance video, which allegedly showed Johnson popping his head out of his apartment while Hicks knocked on another neighbor’s door.
Johnson and Hicks could allegedly be seen arguing on the video, and the two “lightly pushed” one another. Johnson told the responding officers that if Hicks came back to his door, he would “flatten him,” according to court documents. Officers issued warnings to both parties and left around 7:05 p.m.
Ten minutes later, police received a second call that two men had been stabbed.
Johnson allegedly stabbed and killed Eric Alan Flemming, 45, and Hicks, 57, with a pair of kitchen knives. Both men were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital–Saint Marys, where they were pronounced dead.