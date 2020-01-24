The trial for a Rochester man accused of fatally stabbing two of his neighbors in March 2018 that was scheduled to begin on Monday was rescheduled for a later date.
Glenn Roger Johnson, 55, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court in October 2018 to two felony charges of first-degree murder-premeditated. He has been held on $3 million bail since shortly after the March 17, 2018, incident at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Friday, with a jury trial date set for Monday, but a motion requesting a continuance was filed earlier this month. At the time the motion was filed on Jan. 16, Johnson had not yet met with an evaluator on the topic of mental health status at the time of the incident.
Rochester Police were called to the apartments about 6:30 p.m. March 17 by Phillip William Hicks for a report of harassment by a neighbor. Police reviewed surveillance video, which allegedly showed Johnson popping his head out of his apartment while Hicks knocked on another neighbor’s door.
Johnson and Hicks could allegedly be seen arguing on the video, and the two “lightly pushed” one another. Johnson told the responding officers that if Hicks came back to his door, he would “flatten him,” according to court documents. Officers issued warnings to both parties and left around 7:05 p.m.
Ten minutes later, police received a second call that two men had been stabbed.
Johnson allegedly stabbed and killed Eric Alan Flemming, 45, and Hicks, 57, with a pair of kitchen knives. Both men were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital–Saint Marys, where they were pronounced dead.